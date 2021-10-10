Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVRI. B. Riley boosted their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.22.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Everi has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,660 shares of company stock worth $4,967,351 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

