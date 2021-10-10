Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to “Outperform”

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

