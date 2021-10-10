Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,240 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Exelon worth $53,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

EXC stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

