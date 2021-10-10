eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $601,050.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $601,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $41.44 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 157.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

