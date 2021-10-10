Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.14.

NYSE:EXR opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.74 and a 200-day moving average of $162.30. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after buying an additional 243,328 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,085,000 after buying an additional 85,767 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

