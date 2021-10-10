Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $66.00 at Truist

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.