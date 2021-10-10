Fairmount Funds Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the quarter. Amarin makes up about 4.6% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amarin by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Amarin by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 806,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 203,872 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

