Financial Analysis: Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Security National Financial 10.91% 21.16% 3.69%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orange County Bancorp and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Security National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 3.39 $11.10 million N/A N/A Security National Financial $481.46 million 0.35 $55.60 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Orange County Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

