Financial Analysis: Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) vs. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Pharma has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

66.7% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Royalty Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Royalty Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Royalty Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals -49.89% N/A -30.72% Royalty Pharma 43.43% 13.02% 8.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Royalty Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals 2 11 5 0 2.17 Royalty Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67

Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.00%. Royalty Pharma has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.07%. Given Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intercept Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Royalty Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Royalty Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals $312.69 million 1.59 -$274.88 million ($8.34) -1.80 Royalty Pharma $2.12 billion 10.15 $975.04 million $1.61 22.04

Royalty Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Intercept Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royalty Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Royalty Pharma beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio includes royalties on approximately 45 commercial products and 5 development-stage product candidates in various therapeutic areas, such as rare disease, oncology, neurology, infectious disease, cardiology, and diabetes. The company has royalties on various product, such as Cystic fibrosis franchise, including Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko/Symkevi, and Trikafta/Kaftrio; HIV franchise comprising Atripla, Truvada, Emtriva, Complera, Stribild, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Symtuza, and Biktarvy; Tradjenta, Onglyza, Kombiglyze, Galvus, Eucreas, and Nesina; Tysabri, Imbruvica, Xtandi, Promacta, Farxiga/Onglyza, Prevymis, Emgality, Crysvita, Erleada, IDHIFA, Trodelvy, Nurtec ODT, Tazverik, and Evrysdi; and other products, such as Bosulif, Cimzia, Conbriza/Fablyn/Viviant, Entyvio, Lexiscan, Mircera, Myozyme, Nesina, Priligy, and Soliqua, as well as Tecfidera, Letairis, Lyrica, Remicade, Humira, Prezista, Rotateq, and Thalomid. Royalty Pharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

