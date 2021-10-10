Financial Contrast: Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) vs. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) and Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

0.6% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Troika Media Group and Liberty Broadband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A Liberty Broadband 83.14% 5.35% 3.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Troika Media Group and Liberty Broadband, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Broadband 0 1 3 0 2.75

Liberty Broadband has a consensus price target of $224.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.23%. Given Liberty Broadband’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Broadband is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Troika Media Group and Liberty Broadband’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Broadband $50.71 million 604.16 $397.62 million $2.17 77.65

Liberty Broadband has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Summary

Liberty Broadband beats Troika Media Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.