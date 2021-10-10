Financial Survey: Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) vs. Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Hengan International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hengan International Group pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Andritz pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.1% of Hengan International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hengan International Group and Andritz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hengan International Group $3.24 billion 2.03 $665.79 million $2.80 10.03 Andritz $7.65 billion 0.73 $236.59 million $0.48 22.36

Hengan International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Andritz. Hengan International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andritz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hengan International Group has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hengan International Group and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A Andritz 3.96% 20.90% 3.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hengan International Group and Andritz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hengan International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75

Summary

Andritz beats Hengan International Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids, as well as disposable fiber-based products; and engages in the ecommerce business. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes heat and power; and manufactures, distributes, and sells gas, protective equipment, medical instrument, skin care products, antiseptics, and household products. Hengan International Group Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The ME segment supplies technologies, plants, and digital solutions in metal forming. The HY segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps, and hydropower equipment. The SE segment focuses in mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Josef Körösi in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

