First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,855,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,308,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 59,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

