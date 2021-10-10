Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $131.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.13. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

