Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Raised by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,987,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,803,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. 2,404,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,253. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

