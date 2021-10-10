Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FVRR. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.45.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $177.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

