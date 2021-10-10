Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.06. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $132.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.19.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,100 shares of company stock valued at $47,612,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

