FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in FMC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.