Fmr LLC Acquires 66,419 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,419 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $639,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $307.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.56.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.