Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 460,066 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 12.48% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $662,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR opened at $103.33 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.