Fmr LLC Has $563.15 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,243,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309,922 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.42% of Sysco worth $563,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Sysco by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Sysco by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,302 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

