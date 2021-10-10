Fmr LLC Purchases 314,147 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.17% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $611,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,540,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $251.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.39 and a 1-year high of $260.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.05.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

