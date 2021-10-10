Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595,916 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Adient worth $534,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 68.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.13. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

