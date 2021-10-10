Fmr LLC Sells 108,738 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,483,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,738 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.67% of NetEase worth $516,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NTES stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.