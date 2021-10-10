Formation Fi (FORM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $923,882.00

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $11.64 million and $923,882.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00131935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00084753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,128.10 or 0.99872342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.79 or 0.06271530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

