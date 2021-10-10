Fort L.P. Buys 4,723 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fort L.P. boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP opened at $91.51 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

