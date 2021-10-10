Fort L.P. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fort L.P. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $178.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.67.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.