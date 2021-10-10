Fort L.P. Has $499,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,288.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,357.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,365.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

