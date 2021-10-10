Fort L.P. Has $696,000 Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $143.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

