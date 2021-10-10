Fort L.P. Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,517 shares of company stock worth $30,589,316. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,681.37 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,738.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,617.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,526.50. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $30.93 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.