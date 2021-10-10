Fort L.P. Sells 15,753 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.