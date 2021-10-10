Fort L.P. Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

