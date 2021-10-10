Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortis (TSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$59.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTS. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.67.

FTS stock opened at C$55.76 on Friday. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$59.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

