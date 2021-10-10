Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 4,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

