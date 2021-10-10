Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 147,404 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,035,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after buying an additional 516,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,426,000 after buying an additional 203,592 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 982,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,075,000 after buying an additional 200,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,802,000 after buying an additional 165,343 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

SNPS opened at $291.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.20 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

