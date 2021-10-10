Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 25,264 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313,977 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,355,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the period. South State Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $576.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $631.69 and its 200 day moving average is $567.19. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

