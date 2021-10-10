Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.12 Billion Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,632,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77,998 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,119,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT opened at $228.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.47 and a 200-day moving average of $232.78. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.