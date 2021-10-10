Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.66 Billion Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.61% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,655,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,343,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,822,000 after buying an additional 91,680 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.57. The firm has a market cap of $423.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.