Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.38 Billion Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,562,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,688 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,375,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,288.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,357.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,365.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.