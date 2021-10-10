Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,878,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 288,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,410,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $531.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $550.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

