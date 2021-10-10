Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,688,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,938,137 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,129,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,710,000 after buying an additional 61,581 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.7% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 490,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,364,000 after buying an additional 81,447 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.