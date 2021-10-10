Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 35,429.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,761 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 171,457 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMS opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

