frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the quarter. frontdoor comprises about 1.8% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after buying an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after buying an additional 290,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,273,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $42.40 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

