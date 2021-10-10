FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Head-To-Head Survey

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FRP and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.62, indicating a potential upside of 18.30%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than FRP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of FRP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FRP and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $23.58 million 22.11 $12.72 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $5.25 million 70.44 $4.31 million N/A N/A

FRP has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 130.43% 2.50% 1.67% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns real estate predominately in Florida and Georgia that is leased to mining companies in exchange for royalty or land rental income. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment engages in leasing and management of a residential apartment building. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

