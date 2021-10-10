Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,425 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

