Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $112.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

