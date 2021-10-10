Fusion (FSN) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.50 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $43.50 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fusion has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,836,848 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

