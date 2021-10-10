Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

FUTU traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $87.64. 3,014,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,165. Futu has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Futu will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $1,241,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

