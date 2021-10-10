FY2021 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Cut by Analyst

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.80. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

MSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

