FY2021 EPS Estimates for Polymetal International plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polymetal International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

AUCOY opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.25. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

