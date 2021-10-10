Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 34,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

